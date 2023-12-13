Notice No. 20231213-1 Notice Date 13 Dec 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Holidays for the year 2024 for the BSE StAR MF Segment Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that the Exchange shall observe the following Trading Holidays during the Calendar Year January to December 2024 for the Mutual Fund Segment:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Holidays<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Republic Day<_o3a_p> 26 January 2024<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Mahashivratri<_o3a_p> 08 March 2024<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Holi<_o3a_p> 25 March 2024<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Good Friday<_o3a_p> 29 March 2024<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)<_o3a_p> 11 April 2024<_o3a_p> Thursday<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> Ram Navami<_o3a_p> 17 April 2024<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> Maharashtra Day<_o3a_p> 01 May 2024<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> Bakri Id<_o3a_p> 17 June 2024<_o3a_p> Monday<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> Muharram<_o3a_p> 17 July 2024<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> Independence Day<_o3a_p> 15 August 2024<_o3a_p> Thursday<_o3a_p> 11<_o3a_p> Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti<_o3a_p> 02 October 2024<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> Diwali * Laxmi Pujan<_o3a_p> 01 November 2024<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 13<_o3a_p> Gurunanak Jayanti<_o3a_p> 15 November 2024<_o3a_p> Friday<_o3a_p> 14<_o3a_p> Christmas<_o3a_p> 25 December 2024<_o3a_p> Wednesday<_o3a_p>

Following Holidays are Falling on Saturday/Sunday.

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p> Holidays<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti<_o3a_p> 14 April 2024<_o3a_p> Sunday<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Mahavir Jayanti<_o3a_p> 21 April 2024<_o3a_p> Sunday<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Ganesh Chaturthi<_o3a_p> 07 September 2024<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Dussehra<_o3a_p> 12 October 2024<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> Diwali Balipratipada<_o3a_p> 02 November 2024<_o3a_p> Saturday<_o3a_p>

The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Chief General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds