Official BSE LIMITED press release
BSE : Holidays for the year 2024 for the BSE StAR MF Segment
December 12, 2023 at 11:54 pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No.
20231213-1
Notice Date
13 Dec 2023
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Holidays for the year 2024 for the BSE StAR MF Segment
Content
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that the Exchange shall observe the following Trading Holidays during the Calendar Year January to December 2024 for the Mutual Fund Segment: <_o3a_p>
Sr. No. <_o3a_p> Holidays <_o3a_p> Date <_o3a_p> Day <_o3a_p>
1 <_o3a_p>
Republic Day <_o3a_p>
26 January 2024 <_o3a_p>
Friday <_o3a_p>
2 <_o3a_p>
Mahashivratri <_o3a_p>
08 March 2024 <_o3a_p>
Friday <_o3a_p>
3 <_o3a_p>
Holi <_o3a_p>
25 March 2024 <_o3a_p>
Monday <_o3a_p>
4 <_o3a_p>
Good Friday <_o3a_p>
29 March 2024 <_o3a_p>
Friday <_o3a_p>
5 <_o3a_p>
Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) <_o3a_p>
11 April 2024 <_o3a_p>
Thursday <_o3a_p>
6 <_o3a_p>
Ram Navami <_o3a_p>
17 April 2024 <_o3a_p>
Wednesday <_o3a_p>
7 <_o3a_p>
Maharashtra Day <_o3a_p>
01 May 2024 <_o3a_p>
Wednesday <_o3a_p>
8 <_o3a_p>
Bakri Id <_o3a_p>
17 June 2024 <_o3a_p>
Monday <_o3a_p>
9 <_o3a_p>
Muharram <_o3a_p>
17 July 2024 <_o3a_p>
Wednesday <_o3a_p>
10 <_o3a_p>
Independence Day <_o3a_p>
15 August 2024 <_o3a_p>
Thursday <_o3a_p>
11 <_o3a_p>
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti <_o3a_p>
02 October 2024 <_o3a_p>
Wednesday <_o3a_p>
12 <_o3a_p>
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan <_o3a_p>
01 November 2024 <_o3a_p>
Friday <_o3a_p>
13 <_o3a_p>
Gurunanak Jayanti <_o3a_p>
15 November 2024 <_o3a_p>
Friday <_o3a_p>
14 <_o3a_p>
Christmas <_o3a_p>
25 December 2024 <_o3a_p>
Wednesday <_o3a_p>
Following Holidays are Falling on Saturday/Sunday. <_o3a_p>
Sr. No <_o3a_p> Holidays <_o3a_p> Date <_o3a_p> Day <_o3a_p>
1 <_o3a_p>
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti <_o3a_p>
14 April 2024 <_o3a_p>
Sunday <_o3a_p>
2 <_o3a_p>
Mahavir Jayanti <_o3a_p>
21 April 2024 <_o3a_p>
Sunday <_o3a_p>
3 <_o3a_p>
Ganesh Chaturthi <_o3a_p>
07 September 2024 <_o3a_p>
Saturday <_o3a_p>
4 <_o3a_p>
Dussehra <_o3a_p>
12 October 2024 <_o3a_p>
Saturday <_o3a_p>
5 <_o3a_p>
Diwali Balipratipada <_o3a_p>
02 November 2024 <_o3a_p>
Saturday <_o3a_p>
The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance. Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace <_o3a_p> Chief General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
BSE Limited is an India-based stock exchange company. The Company provides a transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. The Company operates through Facilitating Trading in Securities and other related ancillary Services segments. It also has a platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also provides a host of other services to capital market participants, including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. Its systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. Its Direct is a Web based platform for Individual Investors to participate in Government Security (G-Sec) and Treasury Bill (T-Bill) issued by the Government of India.
More about the company
