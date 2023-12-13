NOTICES
Notice No. 20231213-1 Notice Date 13 Dec 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Holidays for the year 2024 for the BSE StAR MF Segment
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that the Exchange shall observe the following Trading Holidays during the Calendar Year January to December 2024 for the Mutual Fund Segment:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Holidays<_o3a_p>

Date<_o3a_p>

Day<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Republic Day<_o3a_p>

26 January 2024<_o3a_p>

Friday<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

Mahashivratri<_o3a_p>

08 March 2024<_o3a_p>

Friday<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

Holi<_o3a_p>

25 March 2024<_o3a_p>

Monday<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

Good Friday<_o3a_p>

29 March 2024<_o3a_p>

Friday<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)<_o3a_p>

11 April 2024<_o3a_p>

Thursday<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

Ram Navami<_o3a_p>

17 April 2024<_o3a_p>

Wednesday<_o3a_p>

7<_o3a_p>

Maharashtra Day<_o3a_p>

01 May 2024<_o3a_p>

Wednesday<_o3a_p>

8<_o3a_p>

Bakri Id<_o3a_p>

17 June 2024<_o3a_p>

Monday<_o3a_p>

9<_o3a_p>

Muharram<_o3a_p>

17 July 2024<_o3a_p>

Wednesday<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

Independence Day<_o3a_p>

15 August 2024<_o3a_p>

Thursday<_o3a_p>

11<_o3a_p>

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti<_o3a_p>

02 October 2024<_o3a_p>

Wednesday<_o3a_p>

12<_o3a_p>

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan<_o3a_p>

01 November 2024<_o3a_p>

Friday<_o3a_p>

13<_o3a_p>

Gurunanak Jayanti<_o3a_p>

15 November 2024<_o3a_p>

Friday<_o3a_p>

14<_o3a_p>

Christmas<_o3a_p>

25 December 2024<_o3a_p>

Wednesday<_o3a_p>

Following Holidays are Falling on Saturday/Sunday.

<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p>

Holidays<_o3a_p>

Date<_o3a_p>

Day<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti<_o3a_p>

14 April 2024<_o3a_p>

Sunday<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

Mahavir Jayanti<_o3a_p>

21 April 2024<_o3a_p>

Sunday<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

Ganesh Chaturthi<_o3a_p>

07 September 2024<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

Dussehra<_o3a_p>

12 October 2024<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

Diwali Balipratipada<_o3a_p>

02 November 2024<_o3a_p>

Saturday<_o3a_p>

The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Chief General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

