BSE : ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Site

Notice No. 20220827-2 Notice Date 27 Aug 2022 Category Settlement/RMS Segment General Subject ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Site Content

NOTICES

Sub. : ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Site

With reference to the Circular Nos.20220825-16, members and custodians are hereby informed that, ICCL will be conducting its operations for mock sessions of Equity Cash Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Currency Derivatives Segment from its Disaster Recovery site.

For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.

Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji

Deputy General Manager Deputy General Manager

Date: August 27, 2022