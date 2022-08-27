BSE : ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Site

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220827-2
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
27 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Settlement/RMS
|
|
Segment
|
|
General
|
|
Subject
|
|
ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Site
|
|
|
|
Content
Sub. : ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Site<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
With reference to the Circular Nos.20220825-16, members and custodians are hereby informed that, ICCL will be conducting its operations for mock sessions of Equity Cash Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Currency Derivatives Segment from its Disaster Recovery site.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Hitesh Shah Ajay Darji<_o3a_p>
Deputy General Manager Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Date: August 27, 2022<_o3a_p>
