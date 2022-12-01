BSE : Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility

Notice No. 20221201-57 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility Attachments Annexure A.pdf ; Content

We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-3/P/CIR/2022/166 dated November 30, 2022 regarding Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

