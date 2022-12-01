Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-01 am EST
577.80 INR   +0.10%
BSE : Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility

12/01/2022 | 12:54pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221201-57 Notice Date 01 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility
Attachments Annexure A.pdf ;
Content

We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-3/P/CIR/2022/166 dated November 30, 2022 regarding Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries/clarifications, you may reach us on the following contact details.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Nos.<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

022- 2272 8435/5785<_o3a_p>

bse.inspection@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto<_o3a_p>

General Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision <_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
