BSE : Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221201-57
Notice Date
01 Dec 2022
Category
Compliance
Segment
General
Subject
Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility
Attachments
Annexure A.pdf ;
Content
We draw your attention to SEBI circular ref. no: SEBI/HO/MRD/MRD-PoD-3/P/CIR/2022/166 dated November 30, 2022 regarding Inclusion of Equity Exchange Traded Funds as list of eligible securities under Margin Trading Facility.
A copy of the said SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure A.
Members are requested to take note of the contents of the circular and comply.
In case of any queries/clarifications, you may reach us on the following contact details.
Contact Nos.
Email ID
022- 2272 8435/5785
bse.inspection@bseindia.com
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.
Hiteshkumar Desai Josephine Baretto
General Manager Manager
Brokers' Supervision Brokers' Supervision
