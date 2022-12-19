Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-12-19 am EST
580.75 INR   -1.76%
01:42pBse : Public Issue of Elin Electronics Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
01:40pBse : Order in the matter of Darshan Orna Limited
PU
01:40pBse : Order in the matter Front running by Kajal Savla
PU
BSE : Interim Order cum SCN in the matter of Trustline Holdings Pvt. Ltd. – PMS and Trustline Deep Alpha – AIF

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221219-65 Notice Date 19 Dec 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Interim Order cum SCN in the matter of Trustline Holdings Pvt. Ltd. - PMS and Trustline Deep Alpha - AIF
Attachments Interim Order cum SCN in the matter of Trustline Holdings Pvt Ltd PMS and Trustline Deep Alpha AIF.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Interim Order cum SCN in the matter of Trustline Holdings Pvt. Ltd. - PMS and Trustline Deep Alpha - AIF.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no WTM / SM / IVD / ID18 / 22232 /2022-23 dated December 19, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • The Noticees are restrained from buying, selling or dealing in the securities market or associating themselves with securities market, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever till further directions. If the Noticees have any open position in any exchange traded derivative contracts, as on the date of the order, they can close out /square off such open positions within 3 months from the date of order or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier. The Noticees are permitted to settle the pay-in and pay-out obligations in respect of transactions, if any, which have taken place before the close of trading on the date of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: December 19, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
