  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-20 am EDT
430.95 INR   -1.88%
11:57aBse : Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.
PU
11:57aBse : Order in respect of Balvir Singh In the matter of Alchemist Holdings Limited.
PU
10:17aBonus Issue Of Growington Ventures India Limited (scrip Code : 539222)
PU
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.

03/20/2023 | 11:57am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230320-70 Notice Date 20 Mar 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.
Attachments Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/CFID/CFID_4/24750/2022-23 dated March 20, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

  • Noticee 2 to 5 are hereby directed not to sell / dispose of / dilute their shareholding in the Company, held directly or indirectly through family members or through companies in which they or their family members are directors, till further orders.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Vinayak Bhalavi<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: March 20, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 15:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
