BSE : Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Interim Order cum Show Cause Notice in the matter of Seya Industries Ltd.

SEBI vide its order no. WTM/ASB/CFID/CFID_4/24750/2022-23 dated March 20, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:

Noticee 2 to 5 are hereby directed not to sell / dispose of / dilute their shareholding in the Company, held directly or indirectly through family members or through companies in which they or their family members are directors, till further orders.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

