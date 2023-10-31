Notice No. 20231031-35 Notice Date 31 Oct 2023 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Introduction of Scan-Mandate on BSE StAR MF platform - Update Content

This is with reference to notice no.20230913-42 September 13,2023 and 20230928-46 September 28,2023 and 20230930-2 September 30,2023 on Introduction of Scan-Mandate on BSE StAR MF platform.<_o3a_p>

As mentioned in the aforesaid notices, members have given the facility to update the registration date as per the mandate obtained by them. Members can update the registration date in manual as well as in bulk upload facility for both scan and enach mandates.

Bulk Upload Path 9 Field: Path: Systematic investment >> Mandate >> Mandate Registration Upload (existing structure)<_o3a_p>

Bulk Upload Path 10 Field: Path: Systematic investment >> Mandate >> Mandate Registration Upload New<_o3a_p>

As per the current logic, if any member uploads the mandate registration upload (9 field structure), then the upload date shall be considered as Registration date. The provision of updation of registration date as per the mandate form is given in the new 10 Field structure. This new structure shall be available with effect from 01 November 2023<_o3a_p>

The effective date of validation of registration date for Scan based mandate by NPCI is November 01, 2023.

Members are requested to take note of the same and make necessary changes at their end accordingly.

For any further queries in this regard, kindly connect with our helpdesk team on 022-45720450 or you can also raise your queries on our CRS portal :- https://bsecrs.bseindia.com

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Chief General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager- Mutual Funds

