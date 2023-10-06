Media Release
Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) made accessible to Trading Members across Exchanges from October 3, 2023
In case the member is unable to conduct normal business at their PR as well as their DR site, the Trading Members' investors can cancel pending orders and/or square off their outstanding positions using a common platform under the guidelines of Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA), jointly provided by all Exchanges. TMs who are not required to maintain DR site as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by SEBI, can request to avail the IRRA platform whenever their PR site is not available to conduct regular business due to the aforementioned conditions. Exchanges collectively Suo moto can also initiate a Trading Member to IRRA based on their monitoring of the Trading Members.
IRRA platform will be available to the TMs supporting Internet Based Trading (IBT) and Security Trading through Wireless Technology (STWT) for their investors. IRRA will not be available for Algo trading and Institutional clients.
It may be noted that Exchanges have issued circular on the subject matter on September 14, 2023, and FAQ/Guidelines of Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) on September 22, 2023.
Exchanges are pleased to announce that the Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) is accessible to Trading Members across Exchanges w.e.f. from October 3, 2023.
Exchanges extend deepest gratitude to SEBI for their unwavering support and invaluable guidance, in ensuring the seamless implementation of the Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform.
