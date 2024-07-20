JOINT PRESS RELEASE BY ALL EXCHANGES





Mumbai, 20 July 2024

On July 19, 2024, there was a global outage of Microsoft Systems. This outage has been reported to have caused disruptions across various sectors globally.

In India, all Exchanges and Clearing Corporations functioned without any impact. Out of the 1400+ trading members ecosystem, there were 11 trading members who reported disruptions to their operations, which were either resolved during the day, or are being resolved

Overall, Exchanges & Clearing Corporations have not witnessed any significant impact to the trading and clearing activities in Indian securities market.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2023. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2023, as per the statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

For more information, please visit: www.nseindia.com

For any media queries please contact: Email ID: cc@nse.co.in

About National Commodity & Derivatives ExchangeLimited (NCDEX):

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) is a professionally managed online, multi commodity exchange focusing on revolutionizing India's agricultural sector. NCDE is India's largest agricultural derivatives exchange. NCDEX was incorporated on April 23, 2003 as a public limited company and commenced operations on December 15, 2003 as a recognized association under The Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1952. Effective September 28, 2015, the Exchange became a deemed recognized stock exchange under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 under the regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). NCDEX's Raison d' etre is to serve as an efficient platform for Price Discovery and Price Risk Management and this has been consistently demonstrated over the past two decades. We offer a diverse range of products such as commodity futures, options in goods and index futures that open a plethora of opportunities to cater to the needs of various sets of participants in the agri value chain. Our product basket has been evolving over the years and it is our endeavor to have an expanding product portfolio including agri and non agri commodities and also offer financial products like different types of indices. Technology is core to Exchange functioning and we are the first domestic Exchange to operate from an Uptime-certified Tier-IV data centre. The larger NCDEX Group through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated and holistic market infrastructure including Clearing & Settlement services, Repository services and even an e-Auction Platform. NCDEX is deeply committed to the national objective of upliftment and development of farmers and agricultural sector in general and our relentless efforts to connect the primary producer to the Exchange has paved the way for sustainable and inclusive growth of our agrarian economy.

For more information, please visit: www.ncdex.com

About Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE):

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE) is the youngest Exchange of the Country. MSE holds recognition and license from SEBI to operate as a Stock Exchange in Currency Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Equity and Debt Segment. MSE provides an advanced and robust electronic trading platform to trade in various products ensuring transparency and efficiency. MSE commenced its operations in the Currency Derivatives Segment on October 7, 2008. MSE expanded to include the Capital Market and Futures and Options Segments, along with its flagship index "SX40. The Exchange has close to 2000 companies available for trading in its Equity Segment. As we witness the awakening of India as a thriving Asian giant and a global leader with an unwavering focus to impact 1.4 B lives, MSE is dedicated to develop resilient systems for the inclusive growth of Capital Markets in India. The Exchange has embarked on an audacious goal for creating innovative customized products across asset classes and leveraging a distribution strategy in the country by partnering with ecosystem players to increase participation from various echelons of the society.

Media contact:

Unmesh Potdar

Sr. Executive, Corporate Communications & CSR

Tel: +91-22-61129070, 7045178369

unmesh.potdar@msei.in

About BSE

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), which will celebrate its 150th year anniversary in July 2024, is Asia's oldest and the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. India's leading exchange group, BSE has been playing a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualized entity, with a broad shareholder base. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

Media Contact

Santanu Chakraborty

022 2272 8516

Santanu.Chakraborty@bseindia.com

About MCX: Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national level, electronic exchange, and India's leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of around 97.84 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2024-25 (April 2024 - June 2024). MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian Commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information about MCX and its products visit: www.mcxindia.com

For further details,contact:

Media contact:

Rovina Adenwalla Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +91 22 6731 8888 Ext: 9216

Mobile: +91 86578 58093

Email: media@mcxindia.com