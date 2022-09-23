BSE : Joint Press Release for Market Data of the securities listed or traded in India NSE, BSE and MSE

Press Release<_o3a_p>

Joint Press Release for Market Data of the securities listed or traded in India<_o3a_p>

NSE, BSE and MSE<_o3a_p>

Mumbai, September 23, 2022: In view of the larger interest of investors and various market participants who use the daily price related information like open price, day's high, day's low, closing price etc. of securities for their downstream processes, the Exchanges have jointly decided to provide such information on their website as early as possible after the close of markets. <_o3a_p>





About BSE:<_o3a_p>

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. <_o3a_p>

BSE also has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that has been highly successful. BSE also has a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF which is India Largest Mutual Funds Distribution Infrastructure. BSE launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds, Turmeric, Cotton & Almond. <_o3a_p>

BSE provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. It has a global reach with customers around the world and a nation-wide presence. BSE's systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. <_o3a_p>

Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, acts as the central counterparty to all trades executed on the BSE trading platform and provides full novation, guaranteeing the settlement of all bonafide trades executed. BSE Institute Ltd, another fully owned subsidiary of BSE runs one of the most respected capital market educational institutes in the country. Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL), associate company of BSE, is one of the two Depositories in India. <_o3a_p>

BSE has set up an Investor Protection Fund (IPF) on July 10, 1986 to meet the claims of investors against defaulter Members, in accordance with the Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. BSE Investor Protection Fund is responsible for creating Capital markets related awareness among the investor community in India.<_o3a_p>

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):

<_o3a_p>

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE): National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2021. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2021. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology <_o3a_p>

and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.<_o3a_p>

About Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE)

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) is a SEBI regulated Stock Exchange and offers a transparent, hitech platform for trading in Capital Market, Futures & Options (F&O), Interest Rate Derivatives, Currency Derivatives and ETFs. At present about 1400 companies are available for trading. <_o3a_p>

