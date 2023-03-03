BSE : Joint Press Release on list of designated Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs)

Press Release <_o3a_p>

Joint Press Release on list of designated Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs) <_o3a_p>

Certain stock brokers, due to various factors like their size, trading volumes and amount of clients' funds handled by them, occupy a significant position in the Indian securities market leading to concentration of activity among few stock brokers. In order to further strengthen the compliance and monitoring requirements relating to such stock brokers and to ensure efficient functioning of securities market. SEBI, vide Gazette Notification dated January 17, 2023, amended the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992 for designating certain stock brokers as Qualified Stock Brokers(QSBs). Subsequently, SEBI vide circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/24 dated February 06, 2023 on "Enhanced obligations and responsibilities on Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs)" has enumerated the parameters for designating certain stock brokers, as QSBs. <_o3a_p>

Accordingly, on the basis of the parameters defined in the aforesaid circular, certain stock brokers have been designated as QSBs. These QSBs shall be required to meet enhanced obligations and discharge additional responsibilities. Enhanced monitoring of QSBs shall be carried out by all Exchanges w.e.f. July 01, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Following is the list of QSBs in alphabetical order and is not indicative of ranking.<_o3a_p>

S.No.<_o3a_p> Name of the Stock Brokers<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> 5PAISA CAPITAL LIMITED<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> ANAND RATHI SHARE AND STOCK BROKERS LIMITED<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> ANGEL ONE LIMITED<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> GLOBE CAPITAL MARKET LIMITED<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> HDFC SECURITIES LTD.<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED<_o3a_p> 7<_o3a_p> IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> JAINAM BROKING LIMITED<_o3a_p> 9<_o3a_p> KOTAK SECURITIES LTD.<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED<_o3a_p> 11<_o3a_p> NEXTBILLION TECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p> 12<_o3a_p> NUVAMA WEALTH AND INVESTMENT LIMITED.<_o3a_p> 13<_o3a_p> RKSV SECURITIES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED<_o3a_p> 14<_o3a_p> SHAREKHAN LTD.<_o3a_p> 15<_o3a_p> ZERODHA BROKING LIMITED<_o3a_p>

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE):



National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2022. NSE is ranked 3rd in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2022. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading, clearing members and listed companies with the rules and regulations of SEBI and the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

For more information, please visit: www.nseindia.com <_o3a_p>

For any media queries please contact:<_o3a_p>

Arijit Sengupta -Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Priyanka Roy - Manager, Corporate Communications



Email ID: cc@nse.co.in





About BSE :



BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & now the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE is India's leading exchange group and has played a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. <_o3a_p>



For more information, please visit: www.bseindia.com



Media Contact:



Santanu Chakraborty/ Sudhish Pillai /Rahul Vyas <_o3a_p>

022 2272 8516 /022 22725156/022 22728472 <_o3a_p>

Santanu.chakraborty@bseindia.com /Sudhish.Pillai@bseindia.com/Rahul.vyas@indiainx.com



About National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) :



National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) is a professionally managed on-line, multi commodity exchange with diverse product offerings setting a benchmark for both agriculture and non agri commodities derivatives segment. NCDEX was incorporated on April 23, 2003 as a public limited company and commenced operations on December 15, 2003 as a recognized association under The Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1952. Effective September 28, 2015, the Exchange became a deemed recognized stock exchange under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 under the regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). NCDEX's Raison d' etre is to serve as an efficient platform for Price Discovery and Price Risk Management and this has been consistently demonstrated over the past two decades. We offer a diverse range of products such as commodity futures, options in goods and index futures that open a plethora of opportunities to cater to the needs of various sets of participants in the agri value chain. NCDEX prices are widely recognised as benchmark in both domestic and international commodities market and the NCDEX prices are widely recognized as international benchmark prices. Our product basket has been evolving over the years and it is our endeavor to offer product portfolio that are inclusive, meeting the needs of all stakeholders in the ecosystem. Technology is core to Exchange functioning and we are the first domestic Exchange to operate from an Uptime-certified Tier-IV data center. We follow an intuitive and proactive approach to technology which is centered around improving the trading experience of the participants. The larger NCDEX Group through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated and holistic market infrastructure including Clearing & Settlement services, Repository services and even an e-Auction Platform. NCDEX is deeply committed to the national objective of upliftment and development of farmers and agricultural sector in general and our relentless efforts to connect the primary producer to the Exchange has paved the way for sustainable and inclusive growth of our agrarian economy. <_o3a_p>



For more information, please visit: www.ncdex.com





About Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX ) :



Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange and India's leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 96.8 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2022-23 (April - December 2022). MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com .

<_o3a_p>

For further details, contact: <_o3a_p>

Ms. Rovina Adenwalla<_o3a_p>

Communications and Investor Relations<_o3a_p>

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX)<_o3a_p>

Phone: +91 22 6731 8888 Ext: 9216<_o3a_p>

Mobile: +91 86578 58093 <_o3a_p>

Email: media@mcxindia.com



About Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE):



About MSE Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) is a SEBI regulated Stock Exchange and offers a transparent, hi-tech platform for trading in Capital Market, Futures & Options (F&O), Interest Rate Derivatives, Currency Derivatives and ETFs. At present about 1400 companies are available for trading.

<_o3a_p>

For Media Queries, contact: Poonam Malpure <_o3a_p>

Corporate Communications & CSR <_o3a_p>

Tel: +91-22-61129000, 9673066638<_o3a_p>