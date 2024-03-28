BSE Limited is an India-based stock exchange company. The Company provides a transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing. The Company operates through Facilitating Trading in Securities and other related ancillary Services segments. It also has a platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It also provides a host of other services to capital market participants, including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education. Its systems and processes are designed to safeguard market integrity, drive the growth of the Indian capital market, and stimulate innovation and competition across all market segments. Its Direct is a Web based platform for Individual Investors to participate in Government Security (G-Sec) and Treasury Bill (T-Bill) issued by the Government of India.