Further to the exchange notice number - 20231006-26 dated October 06, 2023, notice number - 20230816-26 dated August 16, 2023, notice number - 20230703-13 dated July 03, 2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are requested to note that exchange shall launch further contracts of below mentioned commodities in the commodity derivatives segment from April 01, 2024.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
1. Gold Futures Contract<_o3a_p>
2. Gold Options on Futures Contract<_o3a_p>
3. Silver 30 Kgs Futures Contract<_o3a_p>
4. Silver 30 Kgs Options on Futures Contract<_o3a_p>
5. Silver Mini Futures Contract <_o3a_p>
6. Silver Micro (Kg) Futures Contract<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract launch calendar for the commodities mentioned are as follows:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Launch Calendar for Gold Futures Contracts.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
December 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
January 2025<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
February 2025<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
March 2025<_o3a_p>
December 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2025<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract launch Calendar of Gold Options on Futures <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Options Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Options Contract Expiry Month<_o3a_p>
Corresponding Futures Contracts Expiry Month<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
December 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Calendar for Silver Futures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
December 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Calendar for Silver Options on Futures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Options Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Options Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
Corresponding Futures Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
July 202<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
December 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Calendar of Silver Mini Futures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Calendar of Silver Micro (Kg) Futures<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contract Launch Months<_o3a_p>
Contract Expiry Months<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
April 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
April-24<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
May 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
June 2024<_o3a_p>
September 2024<_o3a_p>
July 2024<_o3a_p>
October 2024<_o3a_p>
August 2024<_o3a_p>
November 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Ltd,<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Sameer Vaze<_o3a_p>
Chief.GM-Trading Operations DGM-Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
