BSE : Launch of NFO of Nippon India Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20221124-51 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Launch of NFO of Nippon India Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that Nippon India Mutual Fund will be offering NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 5 -NFO with effect from November 25,2022 to December 09,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scheme Name<_o3a_p> Scheme Category<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 5-DIRECT PLAN GROWTH<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204KC1972<_o3a_p> 12-12-2022<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV- SERIES 5-DIRECT-IDCW PLAN-DIVIDEND PAYOUT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204KC1980<_o3a_p> 12-12-2022<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 5-REGULAR PLAN GROWTH<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204KC1956<_o3a_p> 12-12-2022<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 5-REGULAR-IDCW PLAN-DIVIDEND PAYOUT<_o3a_p> DEBT<_o3a_p> INF204KC1964<_o3a_p> 12-12-2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on December 12,2022 hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on December 09,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on December 09,2022 to avail the allotment of units under NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 5- NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till 6:00 pm on December 09,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>