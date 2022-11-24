Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-24 am EST
568.95 INR   +1.93%
08:24aBse : Launch of NFO of Nippon India Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
07:54aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
07:54aBse : Final Order in the matter of M/s. Heaven Research Security Advisory, Prop. Pushpendra Bhalse
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Launch of NFO of Nippon India Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

11/24/2022 | 08:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221124-52 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of NFO of Nippon India Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that Nippon India Mutual Fund will be offering NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 4 -NFO with effect from November 25,2022 to December 05,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 4-DIRECT PLAN GROWTH<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF204KC1931<_o3a_p>

07-12-2022<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV- SERIES 4-DIRECT-IDCW PLAN-DIVIDEND PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF204KC1949<_o3a_p>

07-12-2022<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 4-REGULAR PLAN GROWTH<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF204KC1915<_o3a_p>

07-12-2022<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 4-REGULAR-IDCW PLAN-DIVIDEND PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF204KC1923<_o3a_p>

07-12-2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on December 07,2022 hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on December 05,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on December 05,2022 to avail the allotment of units under NIPPON INDIA FIXED HORIZON FUND - XLIV - SERIES 4- NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till 6:00 pm on December 05,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
