BSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of BARODA BNP PARIBAS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that BARODA BNP PARIBAS Mutual Fund will be offering BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND - NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from November 28,2022 to December 12,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scheme Name<_o3a_p> Scheme Category<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND DIRECT IDCW - PAYOUT<_o3a_p> EQUITY<_o3a_p> INF251K01RG0<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND DIRECT IDCW - REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> EQUITY<_o3a_p> INF251K01RH8<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND DIRECT GROWTH<_o3a_p> EQUITY<_o3a_p> INF251K01RF2<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND REGULAR IDCW - PAYOUT<_o3a_p> EQUITY<_o3a_p> INF251K01RD7<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND REGULAR IDCW - REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> EQUITY<_o3a_p> INF251K01RE5<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND REGULAR GROWTH<_o3a_p> EQUITY<_o3a_p> INF251K01RC9<_o3a_p> 19/12/2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done immediately on December 19,2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00pm on December 16,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on December 16,2022to avail the allotment of units under BARODA BNP PARIBAS MULTI ASSET FUND - NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on December 12,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3:00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>