Bse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of JM Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
Bse : Demat Auction - 143/643
PU
Discontinuation Of Trading And Delisting Of Equity Shares Of Tci Developers Limited (scrip Code : 533393)
PU
BSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of JM Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221028-11 Notice Date 28 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of NFO with SIP facility of JM Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that JM Mutual Fund will be offering JM MIDCAP FUND - NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from October 31,2022 to November 14,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

JM MIDCAP FUND - (REGULAR) - IDCW PAYOUT OPTION<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF192K01MT0<_o3a_p>

21-11-2022<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

JM MIDCAP FUND - (REGULAR) - IDCW REINVESTMENT OPTION<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF192K01MU8<_o3a_p>

21-11-2022<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

JM MIDCAP FUND - (DIRECT) - IDCW PAYOUT OPTION<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF192K01MW4<_o3a_p>

21-11-2022<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

JM MIDCAP FUND - (DIRECT) - IDCW REINVESTMENT OPTION<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF192K01MX2<_o3a_p>

21-11-2022<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

JM MIDCAP FUND - (REGULAR) - GROWTH OPTION<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF192K01MS2<_o3a_p>

21-11-2022<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

JM MIDCAP FUND - (DIRECT) -GROWTH OPTION<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF192K01MV6<_o3a_p>

21-11-2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on November 21, 2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00pm on November 18, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on November 18,2022to avail the allotment of units under JM MIDCAP FUND -NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on November 14,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
