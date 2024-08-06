Notice No. 20240806-21 Notice Date 06 Aug 2024 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Launch of NFO with SIP facility of MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND will be offering MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND- NFO with SIP facility from August 07, 2024, to August 21, 2024, on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Sr. No.<_o3a_p> Scheme Name<_o3a_p> Scheme Category<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - REGULAR PLAN - GROWTH<_o3a_p> Equity<_o3a_p> INF247L01DD3<_o3a_p> 27-Aug-2024<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - REGULAR PLAN - IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> Equity<_o3a_p> INF247L01DF8<_o3a_p> 27-Aug-2024<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - REGULAR PLAN - IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p> Equity<_o3a_p> INF247L01DE1<_o3a_p> 27-Aug-2024<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - DIRECT PLAN - GROWTH<_o3a_p> Equity<_o3a_p> INF247L01DG6<_o3a_p> 27-Aug-2024<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - DIRECT PLAN - IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p> Equity<_o3a_p> INF247L01DH4<_o3a_p> 27-Aug-2024<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - DIRECT PLAN - IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p> Equity<_o3a_p> INF247L01DI2<_o3a_p> 27-Aug-2024<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which the client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for the above scheme on August 27, 2024, hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on August 26, 2024.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on August 26, 2024, to avail the allotment of units under MOTILAL OSWAL BUSINESS CYCLE FUND - NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under the NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date (Refer switch out scheme payout TAT in scheme master) then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on August 21, 2024, only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registration authentication should be done before 3.00 pm on NFO closure date. <_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Head - Trading Operations Additional General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>