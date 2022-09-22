Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-22 am EDT
643.95 INR   -0.02%
01:40pBSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TATA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
11:50aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for HKG LTD.
PU
11:00aFINAL ORDER IN THE MATTER OF SHRI MANEESH PAVAR, PROPRIETOR : Mapple Research
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TATA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/22/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220922-52 Notice Date 22 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TATA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that TATA Mutual Fund will be offering TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from September 23, 2022 to September 28, 2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform. <_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - REGULAR PLAN - IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF277KA1596<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - REGULAR PLAN - IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF277KA1604<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - REGULAR PLAN - GROWTH<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF277KA1588<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - DIRECT PLAN - IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF277KA1562<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - DIRECT PLAN - IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF277KA1570<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - DIRECT PLAN - GROWTH<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF277KA1554<_o3a_p>

30/09/2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on September 30, 2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00pm on September 29, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on September 29, 2022to avail the allotment of units under TATA CRISIL-IBX GILT INDEX - APRIL 2026 INDEX FUND - NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end. <_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on S eptember 28, 2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. S IP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>



Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 17:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:40pBSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TATA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
11:50aBSE : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for HKG LTD.
PU
11:00aFINAL ORDER IN THE MATTER OF SHRI MA : Mapple Research
PU
10:20aBSE : Clarification to the Rule 8(1)(f) and 8(3)(f) of Securities Contracts (Regulation) R..
PU
09:40aBSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for HKG LTD - Live Activities Sch..
PU
09:20aBSE : Standardization of Exchange to Member Interface for End of Day Files – Commodi..
PU
09:10aBSE : Revoked Temporary suspension of subscription for MIRAE Mutual fund schemes.
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited
PU
08:40aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Muthoot Homefin (India) Limited
PU
08:40aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of Mac Charles (India) Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 231 M 1 091 M 1 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 643,95 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.71%1 091
CME GROUP INC.-20.32%65 428
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-39.32%12 423
ASX LIMITED-22.51%9 278
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.98%7 363
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.20%3 635