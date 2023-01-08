Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:06 2023-01-09 am EST
542.60 INR   +0.11%
01/08Bse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TRUST Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
01/06Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Savant Infocomm Limited
PU
01/06Bse : Limited relaxation – dispatch of physical copies of financial statements etc. – Regulation 58 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
PU
BSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TRUST Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

01/08/2023 | 11:18pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230109-1 Notice Date 09 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of NFO with SIP facility of TRUST Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that TRUST Mutual Fund will be offering TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND -NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from January 09, 2023 to January 18, 2023 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND-REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01537<_o3a_p>

20/01/2023<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND-REGULAR PLAN-MONTHLY IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01545<_o3a_p>

20/01/2023<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND-REGULAR PLAN-MONTHLY IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01552<_o3a_p>

20/01/2023<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND-DIRECT PLAN-GROWTH<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01560<_o3a_p>

20/01/2023<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND-DIRECT PLAN -MONTHLY IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01578<_o3a_p>

20/01/2023<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND-DIRECT PLAN-MONTHLY IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

DEBT<_o3a_p>

INF0GCD01586<_o3a_p>

20/01/2023<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on January 20, 2023 hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00pm on January 19, 2023.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on January 19, 2023 to avail the allotment of units under TRUSTMF CORPORATE BOND FUND- NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 04:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
