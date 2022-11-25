Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:28 2022-11-25 am EST
571.95 INR   +0.53%
05:44aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of UNION MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
05:24aBse : Admission of Member in New Debt Segment
PU
05:24aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of BARODA BNP PARIBAS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of UNION MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform

11/25/2022 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221125-17 Notice Date 25 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of NFO with SIP facility of UNION MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that UNIONMutual Fund will be offering UNION MULTICAP FUND- NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from November 28,2022 to December 12,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

UNION MULTICAP FUND-REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF582M01IS8<_o3a_p>

19-12-2022<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

UNION MULTICAP FUND-REGULAR PLAN-IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF582M01IU4<_o3a_p>

19-12-2022<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

UNION MULTICAP FUND-REGULAR PLAN-IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF582M01IT6<_o3a_p>

19-12-2022<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

UNION MULTICAP FUND-DIRECT PLAN-GROWTH<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF582M01IO7<_o3a_p>

19-12-2022<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

UNION MULTICAP FUND-DIRECT PLAN-IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF582M01IQ2<_o3a_p>

19-12-2022<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

UNION MULTICAP FUND-DIRECT PLAN-IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF582M01IP4<_o3a_p>

19-12-2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on December 19,2022 hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00pm on December 16,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00pm on December 16,2022 to avail the allotment of units under UNION MULTICAP FUND -NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on December 12,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 10:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:44aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of UNION MUTUAL FUND on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
05:24aBse : Admission of Member in New Debt Segment
PU
05:24aBse : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of BARODA BNP PARIBAS Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Pla..
PU
04:24aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading : 511246)
PU
04:24aBse : Change of Name on account of De-Merger
PU
03:34aBse : Demat Auction - 162/662
PU
02:44aBse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security Vedanta Limited in Equit..
PU
02:14aBse : Listing of New Securities of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.
PU
01:54aBse : Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements..
PU
01:24aBse : Applicability of GST on fees remitted to SEBI - Revision in Chapter - XX of Operatio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 77 072 M 944 M 944 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 568,95 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-11.03%944
CME GROUP INC.-22.96%63 312
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.05%12 071
ASX LIMITED-23.07%9 357
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.84%7 690
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY29.57%5 206