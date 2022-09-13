Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:14 2022-09-13 am EDT
678.15 INR   -0.84%
09:40aBSE : Launch of NFO of NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
09:40aBSE : Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) - Lower Revision of Stages
PU
07:50aBSE : Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD on account of Bonus issue
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Launch of New Fund Offer with SIP facility of ICICI PRUDENTIAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/13/2022 | 10:00am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220913-47 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of New Fund Offer with SIP facility of ICICI PRUDENTIAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND will be offering ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from September 14, 2022 to September 28, 2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - GROWTH<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF109KC17I4<_o3a_p>

04/10/2022<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF109KC19I0<_o3a_p>

04/10/2022<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF109KC18I2<_o3a_p>

04/10/2022<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - DIRECT PLAN - GROWTH<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF109KC10J7<_o3a_p>

04/10/2022<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - DIRECT PLAN - IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF109KC12J3<_o3a_p>

04/10/2022<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - DIRECT PLAN - IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF109KC11J5<_o3a_p>

04/10/2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on October 04, 2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on September 28, 2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00 pm on September 28, 2022to avail the allotment of units under ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX FUND - NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date, then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till 11.30pm on S eptember 28, 2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. S IP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 13:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,1x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 91 864 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 683,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED6.94%1 168
CME GROUP INC.-12.37%71 963
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-32.07%13 907
ASX LIMITED-18.93%10 037
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.80%7 752
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.49%3 679