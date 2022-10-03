Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-10-03 am EDT
602.05 INR   -0.64%
06:44aBse : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd (Scrip Code 890159)
PU
06:44aBse : Launch of New Fund Offer with SIP facility of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
06:34aBse : Part Redemption and Payment of iIterest on Debentures of GR AKKALKOT SOLAPUR HIGHWAY PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Launch of New Fund Offer with SIP facility of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

10/03/2022 | 06:44am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221003-11 Notice Date 03 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Launch of New Fund Offer with SIP facility of IDFC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that IDFC MUTUAL FUND will be offering IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND - NFO alongwith SIP facility with effect from October 04,2022 to October 18,2022 on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

The scheme details are given below:<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Scheme Name<_o3a_p>

Scheme Category<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Tentative Allotment date<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF194KB1EE1<_o3a_p>

25-10-2022<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND REGULAR PLAN-IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF194KB1EF8<_o3a_p>

25-10-2022<_o3a_p>

3<_o3a_p>

IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND REGULAR PLAN-IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF194KB1EG6<_o3a_p>

25-10-2022<_o3a_p>

4<_o3a_p>

IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND DIRECT PLAN-GROWTH<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF194KB1EB7<_o3a_p>

25-10-2022<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND DIRECT PLAN-IDCW PAYOUT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF194KB1EC5<_o3a_p>

25-10-2022<_o3a_p>

6<_o3a_p>

IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND DIRECT PLAN-IDCW REINVESTMENT<_o3a_p>

EQUITY<_o3a_p>

INF194KB1ED3<_o3a_p>

25-10-2022<_o3a_p>

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are also hereby informed that, transactions for which the client has not initiated the funds till 9:00 AM on T + 1 day (Including transactions executed during extended period of NFO) will be cancelled and CC with N flag will be reported to the RTA/AMC. The transactions for which client has initiated the payment will remain pending in the system till 3:00 PM on the last day of making funds pay-out to the AMC for the said NFO or T + 5 whichever is earlier.<_o3a_p>

Also, MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that AMC confirmed the tentative allotment date for above scheme will be done on October 25,2022hence the clear funds have to be available in ICCL Account by 6:00 pm on October 21,2022.<_o3a_p>

The Cheques & OTM payments are acceptable during NFO period subject to receipt of clear funds in ICCL account by 6:00 pm on October 21,2022to avail the allotment of units under IDFC TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS FUND - NFO.<_o3a_p>

Switches shall be accepted during the NFO period subject to receipt of funds under NFO scheme on or before the allotment date. If funds for switch out scheme received after the NFO allotment date, then same will not be considered for allotment at AMC/RTA end.<_o3a_p>

The said NFO will get extended till midnight on October 18,2022 only for lumpsum purchase on BSE StAR MF Platform. SIP/XSIP/ISIP registrations authentication needs to be done by clients before 3.00pm on NFO closure date.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 10:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
