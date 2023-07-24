FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

(ii) (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

(e) Website

(iii) Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2023

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2023

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

K

K8

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 25

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

Joint Venture

% of shares held

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

1,500,000,000

137,412,891

135,462,891

135,462,891

Total amount of equity shares (in

3,000,000,000

274,825,782

270,925,782

270,925,782

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

1,500,000,000

137,412,891

135,462,891

135,462,891

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

2

2

2

2

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

3,000,000,000

274,825,782

270,925,782

270,925,782

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

296,404

134,971,487

135267891

270,535,782

270,535,78

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES AND ACCRU

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

Dematerialisation

At the end of the year

296,404

134,971,487

135267891

270,535,782

270,535,78

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

