  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-10-14 am EDT
599.35 INR   +1.39%
04:03aBse : Mock Trading in Live Environment for Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment
PU
04:03aBse : List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional segment in BSE NDS – October, 2022
PU
04:03aBse : Demat Auction - 134/634
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional segment in BSE NDS – October, 2022

10/14/2022 | 04:03am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221014-4 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional segment in BSE NDS - October, 2022
Attachments Annexure-1 DVP III October-2022.xls ;
Content

All Members / Participants,<_o3a_p>

In continuation with Exchange notice number dated 20140314-12 dated March 14, 2014 and 20140318-50 dated March 18, 2014 and in compliance with the guidelines laid out in SEBI circular ref no CIR/MRD/DP/27/2013 dated September 12, 2013 regarding Risk Management Framework for Dedicated Debt Segment on Stock Exchanges, the Exchange hereby notifies the list of eligible privately placed debt securities in Institutional Segment for DVP III Settlement with effect from October,15 2022 (Annexure I).

Thank you.<_o3a_p>

Shri. Vijay Krishnamurthy<_o3a_p>

Additional General Manager<_o3a_p>

(Business Development and Marketing)

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 08:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
