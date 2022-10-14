BSE : List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional segment in BSE NDS – October, 2022

Notice No. 20221014-4 Notice Date 14 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional segment in BSE NDS - October, 2022 Attachments Annexure-1 DVP III October-2022.xls ; Content

NOTICES

All Members / Participants,<_o3a_p>

In continuation with Exchange notice number dated 20140314-12 dated March 14, 2014 and 20140318-50 dated March 18, 2014 and in compliance with the guidelines laid out in SEBI circular ref no CIR/MRD/DP/27/2013 dated September 12, 2013 regarding Risk Management Framework for Dedicated Debt Segment on Stock Exchanges, the Exchange hereby notifies the list of eligible privately placed debt securities in Institutional Segment for DVP III Settlement with effect from October,15 2022 (Annexure I).

Thank you.<_o3a_p>

Shri. Vijay Krishnamurthy<_o3a_p>

Additional General Manager<_o3a_p>

(Business Development and Marketing)

<_o3a_p>