BSE : Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in August 2030 (Series II)

Notice No. 20220926-54 Notice Date 26 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in August 2030 (Series II) Content

BSE is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of Sovereign Gold Bonds (Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series II) issued by Reserve Bank of India on August 30, 2022 from Tuesday, September 27, 2022 on its platform.

These SGBs will be available for trading from Tuesday, September 27, 2022 under the "G" Group Equity Cash segment of BSE, along with other Government Securities available for trading and settled on T+2 basis in the demat account of the investor. The minimum lot size will be 1 gram (1 gram= 1 unit) and in multiple of 1 gram thereof.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that the additional security details will be as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Name of the Security<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Issue Date<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Coupon Rate<_o3a_p> Next Interest Payment Date<_o3a_p> Redemption Date<_o3a_p> Tick Size<_o3a_p> 800488<_o3a_p> SGBAUG30<_o3a_p> IN0020220078<_o3a_p> 30/08/2022<_o3a_p> Rs.5,197/- per unit<_o3a_p> (Rs.5,147/- per unit for investors who apply online and make payment through digital mode)<_o3a_p> 2.50%<_o3a_p> 28/02/2023 (Half yearly)<_o3a_p> 30/08/2030<_o3a_p> 1 paisa<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager

September 26 , 2022<_o3a_p>