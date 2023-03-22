BSE : Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in March 2031 (Series IV)

Notice No. 20230322-19 Notice Date 22 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Debt Subject Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in March 2031 (Series IV) Content

BSE is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of Sovereign Gold Bonds (Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV) issued by Reserve Bank of India on March 14, 2023 from Thursday, March 23, 2023 on its platform.

These SGBs will be available for trading from Thursday, March 23, 2023 under the "G" Group Equity Cash segment of BSE, along with other Government Securities available for trading and settled on T+2 basis in the demat account of the investor. The minimum lot size will be 1 gram (1 gram= 1 unit) and in multiple of 1 gram thereof.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that the additional security details will be as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Name of the Security<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> Issue Date<_o3a_p> Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p> Coupon Rate<_o3a_p> Next Interest Payment Date<_o3a_p> Redemption Date<_o3a_p> Tick Size<_o3a_p> 800575<_o3a_p> SGBMAR31<_o3a_p> IN0020220169<_o3a_p> 14/03/2023<_o3a_p> Rs.5,611/gram. (For investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode = Rs.5,561/gram)<_o3a_p> 2.50%<_o3a_p> 14/09/2023 (Half yearly)<_o3a_p> 14/03/2031<_o3a_p> 1 paisa<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager

March 22, 2023<_o3a_p>