  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23:13 2023-03-22 am EDT
440.70 INR   +1.23%
08:43aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
PU
08:33aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
PU
08:33aBse : Listing of new debt securities of J.K. CEMENT LTD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in March 2031 (Series IV)

03/22/2023 | 08:33am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230322-19 Notice Date 22 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Debt
Subject Listing of 2.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) Redemption in March 2031 (Series IV)
Content

BSE is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of Sovereign Gold Bonds (Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV) issued by Reserve Bank of India on March 14, 2023 from Thursday, March 23, 2023 on its platform.

These SGBs will be available for trading from Thursday, March 23, 2023 under the "G" Group Equity Cash segment of BSE, along with other Government Securities available for trading and settled on T+2 basis in the demat account of the investor. The minimum lot size will be 1 gram (1 gram= 1 unit) and in multiple of 1 gram thereof.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to note that the additional security details will be as follows:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Name of the Security<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

Issue Date<_o3a_p>

Face Value (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Coupon Rate<_o3a_p>

Next Interest Payment Date<_o3a_p>

Redemption Date<_o3a_p>

Tick Size<_o3a_p>

800575<_o3a_p>

SGBMAR31<_o3a_p>

IN0020220169<_o3a_p>

14/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Rs.5,611/gram. (For investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode = Rs.5,561/gram)<_o3a_p>

2.50%<_o3a_p>

14/09/2023 (Half yearly)<_o3a_p>

14/03/2031<_o3a_p>

1 paisa<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager
March 22, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 12:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 58 974 M 713 M 713 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
EV / Sales 2024 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 435,35 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-20.10%713
CME GROUP INC.8.65%65 729
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.16.02%15 681
ASX LIMITED-3.04%8 497
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.4.48%7 855
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.77%4 523
