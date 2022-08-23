BSE : Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Notice No. 20220823-47 Notice Date 23 Aug 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Tata Elxsi Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Tata Elxsi Ltd. (Scrip Code: 500408) are listed and permitted to trade in witheffect from Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Securities<_o3a_p> 200 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each kept in abeyance<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE670A01012<_o3a_p> Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 31153521 - 31153720<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>