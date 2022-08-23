BSE : Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Tata Elxsi Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220823-47
Notice Date
23 Aug 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of 200 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Tata Elxsi Ltd. (Scrip Code: 500408) are listed and permitted to trade in witheffect from Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Securities<_o3a_p>
200 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each kept in abeyance<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE670A01012<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>
31153521 - 31153720<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 12:55:07 UTC.