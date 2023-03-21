BSE : Listing of 222 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited

NOTICES
20230321-15
21 Mar 2023
Company related
Equity
Listing of 222 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of ICICI Bank Limited. (Scrip Code: 532174) are listed and permitted to trade in witheffect from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
222 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each kept in abeyance.<_o3a_p>
INE090A01021<_o3a_p>
50<_o3a_p>
12<_o3a_p>
10<_o3a_p>
150<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 11:20:02 UTC.