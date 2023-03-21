BSE : Listing of 222 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited

Notice No. 20230321-15 Notice Date 21 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of 222 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of ICICI Bank Limited. (Scrip Code: 532174) are listed and permitted to trade in witheffect from Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Securities: 222 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each kept in abeyance.

ISIN: INE090A01021

Distinctive Numbers:
No. of Shares | Start DNR No. | End DNR No.
50 | 6412312863 | 6412312912
12 | 6412511859 | 6412511870
10 | 6412550050 | 6412550059
150 | 6412383923 | 6412384072

Sabah Vaze

Senior Manager