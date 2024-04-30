|Notice No.
|20240430-21
|Notice Date
|30 Apr 2024
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Listing of 60,000 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. (Scrip Code:539309) are listed and permitted to trade in witheffect from Thursday, May 02, 2024.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Securities<_o3a_p>
60,000 Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each kept in abeyance.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE230R01035<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Number<_o3a_p>
91351186 to 91411185<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
