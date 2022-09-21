BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220921-48
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
21 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (Scrip Code - 532978) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
*7,96,407,730 Bonus Equity of Re.1/- each allotted on September 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
INE918I01026<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
796407731 to 1592815460<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 45,816,525 bonus equity shares out of 7,96,407,730 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 12:09:00 UTC.