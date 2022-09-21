BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Notice No. 20220921-48 Notice Date 21 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (Scrip Code - 532978) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> *7,96,407,730 Bonus Equity of Re.1/- each allotted on September 15, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE918I01026<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 796407731 to 1592815460<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 45,816,525 bonus equity shares out of 7,96,407,730 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

