  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-21 am EDT
644.05 INR   -1.39%
08:20aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited
PU
08:20aBSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of SONATA SOFTWARE LTD.
PU
08:10aBSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd

09/21/2022 | 08:10am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220921-48 Notice Date 21 Sep 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (Scrip Code - 532978) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, September 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

*7,96,407,730 Bonus Equity of Re.1/- each allotted on September 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE918I01026<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

796407731 to 1592815460<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 45,816,525 bonus equity shares out of 7,96,407,730 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 12:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,1x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 88 471 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 653,10 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.13%1 110
CME GROUP INC.-18.04%67 304
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-38.75%12 539
ASX LIMITED-22.12%9 374
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-18.75%7 496
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.14%3 700