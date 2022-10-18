BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bharat Gears Ltd.

Notice No. 20221018-24 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bharat Gears Ltd. Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bharat Gears Ltd. (Scrip Code - 505688) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, October 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> *51,18,353 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on October 03, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE561C01019 <_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 10236706 to 15355058<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 38,559 bonus equity shares out of 51,18,353 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>