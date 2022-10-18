BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bharat Gears Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221018-24
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
18 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Bharat Gears Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Bharat Gears Ltd. (Scrip Code - 505688) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, October 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
*51,18,353 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on October 03, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
INE561C01019 <_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
10236706 to 15355058<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 38,559 bonus equity shares out of 51,18,353 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:41:59 UTC.