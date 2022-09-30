BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Notice No. 20220930-20 Notice Date 30 Sep 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. Attachments Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. (Scrip Code - 531358) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, October 03, 2022.

Security Details<_o3a_p> *4,97,56,000 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on September 26, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE102B01014 <_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 49756001 to 99512000<_o3a_p> Lock in Details<_o3a_p> Number of shares<_o3a_p> Distinctive Nos<_o3a_p> Lock in upto date<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Annexure I<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 65,202 bonus equity shares out of 4,97,56,000 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>