BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220930-20
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
30 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
|
|
Attachments
|
|
Annexure I.pdf ;
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of CHOICE INTERNATIONAL LTD. (Scrip Code - 531358) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, October 03, 2022.
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
*4,97,56,000 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on September 26, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
INE102B01014 <_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
49756001 to 99512000<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in Details<_o3a_p>
|
Number of shares<_o3a_p>
|
Distinctive Nos<_o3a_p>
|
Lock in upto date<_o3a_p>
|
<_o3a_p>
|
Annexure I<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 65,202 bonus equity shares out of 4,97,56,000 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 10:53:06 UTC.