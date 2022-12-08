Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-08 am EST
575.35 INR   -1.09%
08:03aBse : Member Broker Submission of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) Report, through BEFS (BSE Electronic Filing System) for Financial Year 2022-2023.
PU
07:33aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd
PU
07:33aBse : Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2023 for Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd

12/08/2022 | 07:33am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221208-33 Notice Date 08 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Easy Trip Planners Ltd (Scrip Code - 543272) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 09, 2022.

Security Details<_o3a_p>

1,303,740,000 Bonus Equity of Re. 1/- each allotted on November 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE07O001026<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

434580001 to 1738320000<_o3a_p>

Lock-in<_o3a_p>

Number of shares<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Number<_o3a_p>

Lock in upto <_o3a_p>

130504368<_o3a_p>

503243017 to 633747384<_o3a_p>

18.03.2024<_o3a_p>

243094758<_o3a_p>

1082625451 to 1325720208<_o3a_p>

18.03.2024<_o3a_p>

68372670<_o3a_p>

1503367207 to 1571739876<_o3a_p>

18.03.2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 25,296 bonus equity shares out of 1,303,740,000 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
