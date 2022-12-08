BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221208-33
Notice Date
08 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Easy Trip Planners Ltd (Scrip Code - 543272) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 09, 2022.
Security Details<_o3a_p>
1,303,740,000 Bonus Equity of Re. 1/- each allotted on November 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
INE07O001026<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
434580001 to 1738320000<_o3a_p>
Lock-in<_o3a_p>
Number of shares<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Number<_o3a_p>
Lock in upto <_o3a_p>
130504368<_o3a_p>
503243017 to 633747384<_o3a_p>
18.03.2024<_o3a_p>
243094758<_o3a_p>
1082625451 to 1325720208<_o3a_p>
18.03.2024<_o3a_p>
68372670<_o3a_p>
1503367207 to 1571739876<_o3a_p>
18.03.2024<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 25,296 bonus equity shares out of 1,303,740,000 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:32:07 UTC.