  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-13 am EST
586.05 INR   +3.30%
02:35pBse : Listing of new securities of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.
PU
02:35pBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
PU
02:35pBse : Availability of HDFC NIFTY G-SEC SEP 2032 V1 INDEX FUND & HDFC NIFTY G- SEC JUN 2027 INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221213-32 Notice Date 13 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500265) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, December 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

*6,69,92,026 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 05, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE271B01025<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

70533423 to 71064973<_o3a_p>

71072574 to 137533048<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 5,31,551 bonus equity shares out of 6,69,92,026 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 12:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
