BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Notice No. 20221213-32 Notice Date 13 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500265) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, December 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> *6,69,92,026 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 05, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE271B01025<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 70533423 to 71064973<_o3a_p> 71072574 to 137533048<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 5,31,551 bonus equity shares out of 6,69,92,026 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>