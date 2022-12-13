BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221213-32
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
13 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. (Scrip Code - 500265) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Wednesday, December 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
*6,69,92,026 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 05, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
INE271B01025<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
70533423 to 71064973<_o3a_p>
71072574 to 137533048<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 5,31,551 bonus equity shares out of 6,69,92,026 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 12:54:07 UTC.