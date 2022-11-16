BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD.

Notice No. 20221116-11 Notice Date 16 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD. Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Punit Commercials Ltd. (Scrip Code - 512099) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, November 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> 12,00,000 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on November 10, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE750G01019<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 240001 to 1440000<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>