BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221116-11
Notice Date
16 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD.
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Punit Commercials Ltd. (Scrip Code - 512099) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, November 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
12,00,000 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on November 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
INE750G01019<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
240001 to 1440000<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 10:38:01 UTC.