  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:27 2022-11-16 am EST
578.95 INR   -0.69%
05:39aBse : Listing of New Securities of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd
PU
05:39aBse : Listing of New Securities of Canopy Finance Ltd.
PU
05:39aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD.
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD.

11/16/2022 | 05:39am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221116-11 Notice Date 16 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of PUNIT COMMERCIALS LTD.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Punit Commercials Ltd. (Scrip Code - 512099) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, November 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

12,00,000 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on November 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE750G01019<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

240001 to 1440000<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 10:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 78 975 M 976 M 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 583,00 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-8.83%976
CME GROUP INC.-23.93%62 517
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.58%12 169
ASX LIMITED-23.44%9 331
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.95%7 540
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.24%5 754