BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221111-4
Notice Date
11 Nov 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd
Attachments
Annexure 1.pdf ;
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Regency Fincorp Ltd (Scrip Code - 540175) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
53,42,864 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on October 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
INE964R01013<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
5342865 to 10685728<_o3a_p>
Lock-in<_o3a_p>
Number of shares<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Number<_o3a_p>
Lock in upto <_o3a_p>
Annexure -1<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 07:01:00 UTC.