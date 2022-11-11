BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd

Notice No. 20221111-4 Notice Date 11 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd Attachments Annexure 1.pdf ; Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Regency Fincorp Ltd (Scrip Code - 540175) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> 53,42,864 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on October 22, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE964R01013<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 5342865 to 10685728<_o3a_p> Lock-in<_o3a_p> Number of shares<_o3a_p> Distinctive Number<_o3a_p> Lock in upto <_o3a_p> Annexure -1<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>