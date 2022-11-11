Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:01 2022-11-11 am EST
573.30 INR   -0.63%
Bse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security COAL INDIA LTD in Equity Derivative Segment
PU
Bse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd
PU
Bse : Listing of New Securities of Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.
PU
BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd

11/11/2022 | 02:02am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221111-4 Notice Date 11 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Regency Fincorp Ltd
Attachments Annexure 1.pdf ;
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Regency Fincorp Ltd (Scrip Code - 540175) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

53,42,864 Bonus Equity of Rs. 10/- each allotted on October 22, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE964R01013<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

5342865 to 10685728<_o3a_p>

Lock-in<_o3a_p>

Number of shares<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Number<_o3a_p>

Lock in upto <_o3a_p>

Annexure -1<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 07:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 78 155 M 967 M 967 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-8.17%967
CME GROUP INC.-23.69%61 514
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-40.91%11 736
ASX LIMITED-25.19%8 685
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.27%6 979
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY66.61%6 695