Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
591.15 INR   -0.30%
08:42aBse : Listing of New Securities of SEPC Ltd.
PU
08:12aBse : Listing of new debt securities of JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited
PU
08:12aBse : Listing of new securities of Niyogin Fintech Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

10/13/2022 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221013-41 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Scrip code: 517334) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Friday, October 14, 2022

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

*22,58,670,310 equity shares of Re. 1/- each allotted on October 06, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No. <_o3a_p>

INE775A01035<_o3a_p>

Dist Nos.<_o3a_p>

5673364898 To 7932035207<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> *Please note that 43,45,454 bonus equity shares out of 22,58,670,310 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:42aBse : Listing of New Securities of SEPC Ltd.
PU
08:12aBse : Listing of new debt securities of JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited
PU
08:12aBse : Listing of new securities of Niyogin Fintech Ltd
PU
08:12aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Redington Limited
PU
07:42aBse : Listing of equity shares of SecUR Credentials Limited pursuant to Direct Listing fro..
PU
06:42aBse : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices
PU
06:22aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Electronics Mart India Limited
PU
06:22aBse : Availability of ICICI PRUDENTIAL NIFTY G-SEC DEC 2030 INDEX FUND for ongoing transac..
PU
05:52aReduction Of Share Capital In Equity : 511634)
PU
05:52aBse : Availability of SAMCO OVERNIGHT FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platfor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,1x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 80 316 M 976 M 976 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 592,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.29%976
CME GROUP INC.-24.84%61 719
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.93%10 863
ASX LIMITED-28.50%8 065
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.87%6 873
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY64.86%6 623