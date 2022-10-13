BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

Notice No. 20221013-41 Notice Date 13 Oct 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Scrip code: 517334) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Friday, October 14, 2022

Security Details<_o3a_p> *22,58,670,310 equity shares of Re. 1/- each allotted on October 06, 2022.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company<_o3a_p> ISIN No. <_o3a_p> INE775A01035<_o3a_p> Dist Nos.<_o3a_p> 5673364898 To 7932035207<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> *Please note that 43,45,454 bonus equity shares out of 22,58,670,310 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>