BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221013-41
Notice Date
13 Oct 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that under mentioned new securities of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (Scrip code: 517334) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Friday, October 14, 2022
<_o3a_p>
Security Details
*22,58,670,310 equity shares of Re. 1/- each allotted on October 06, 2022.

These shares are ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company
ISIN No.
INE775A01035
Dist Nos.
5673364898 To 7932035207
*Please note that 43,45,454 bonus equity shares out of 22,58,670,310 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form

Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
