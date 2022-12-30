BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221230-18
Notice Date
30 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Sheela Foam Ltd. (Scrip Code - 540203) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, January 02, 2023.
Security Details
*4,87,82,808 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 23, 2022.
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company
ISIN No.
INE916U01025
Dist. Nos.
48782809 to 97565616
*Please note that 8 bonus equity shares out of 4,87,82,808 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.
Sd/-
Sabah Vaze
Senior Manager
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 11:00:46 UTC.