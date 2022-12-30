Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd

12/30/2022 | 06:12am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221230-18 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Sheela Foam Ltd. (Scrip Code - 540203) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, January 02, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

*4,87,82,808 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE916U01025<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

48782809 to 97565616<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 8 bonus equity shares out of 4,87,82,808 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 11:00:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
