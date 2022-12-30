BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd

Notice No. 20221230-18 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Sheela Foam Ltd. (Scrip Code - 540203) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Monday, January 02, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> *4,87,82,808 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 23, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE916U01025<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 48782809 to 97565616<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 8 bonus equity shares out of 4,87,82,808 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sd/-<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>