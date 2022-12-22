BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221222-51
Notice Date
22 Dec 2022
Category
Company related
Segment
Equity
Subject
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd.
Attachments
Annexure I_STAR HOUSING.pdf ;
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd. (Scrip Code - 539017) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>
*3,78,25,458 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
INE526R01028<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
37825459 to 75650916<_o3a_p>
Lock-in<_o3a_p>
Number of Shares<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Nos<_o3a_p>
Lock in Upto date<_o3a_p>
Annexure I Attached<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 4 bonus equity shares out of 3,78,25,458 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 16:00:03 UTC.