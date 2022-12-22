BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd.

Notice No. 20221222-51 Notice Date 22 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd. Attachments Annexure I_STAR HOUSING.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd. (Scrip Code - 539017) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> *3,78,25,458 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 17, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE526R01028<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 37825459 to 75650916<_o3a_p> Lock-in<_o3a_p> Number of Shares<_o3a_p> Distinctive Nos<_o3a_p> Lock in Upto date<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Annexure I Attached<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 4 bonus equity shares out of 3,78,25,458 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>