Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-22 am EST
549.40 INR   -2.20%
10:10aBse : Public Issue of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited -Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
09:01aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Vishnu Chemicals Ltd. (scrip Code : 516072).
PU
09:01aBonus Issue Of Naysaa Securities Limited (scrip Code : 538668)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd.

12/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221222-51 Notice Date 22 Dec 2022
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd.
Attachments Annexure I_STAR HOUSING.pdf ;
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Star Housing Finance Ltd. (Scrip Code - 539017) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, December 23, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p>

*3,78,25,458 Bonus Equity of Rs. 5/- each allotted on December 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>

These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE526R01028<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

37825459 to 75650916<_o3a_p>

Lock-in<_o3a_p>

Number of Shares<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Nos<_o3a_p>

Lock in Upto date<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Annexure I Attached<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 4 bonus equity shares out of 3,78,25,458 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 16:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:10aBse : Public Issue of Radiant Cash Management Services Limited -Allocation to Anchor Inves..
PU
09:01aSubdivision Of Equity Shares Of Vish : 516072).
PU
09:01aBonus Issue Of Naysaa Securities Lim : 538668)
PU
08:09aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Laxmi India Finleasecap Pvt..
PU
07:37aBse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of JSW Energy Limited
PU
06:36aBse : Call Money Notice for Partly Paid-up Equity Share of MAHARASHTRA CORPORATION LTD
PU
06:03aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of DCB Bank Limited
PU
06:03aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited
PU
05:43aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
02:52aBse : Demat Auction - 181/681
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,3x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 74 423 M 898 M 898 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 549,40 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-12.16%918
CME GROUP INC.-25.94%62 186
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-36.80%13 165
ASX LIMITED-28.18%8 657
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-26.31%7 399
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY39.27%5 616