BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Veeram Securities Ltd.

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Veeram Securities Ltd. (Scrip Code - 540252) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, November 04, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Details<_o3a_p> *2,52,13,617 Bonus Equity of Rs. 2/- each allotted on October 17, 2022.<_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE607V01028<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 50427236 to 75640852<_o3a_p>

*Please note that 58,551 bonus equity shares out of 2,52,13,617 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>