BSE : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Veeram Securities Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221103-18
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Veeram Securities Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Veeram Securities Ltd. (Scrip Code - 540252) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, November 04, 2022.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
*2,52,13,617 Bonus Equity of Rs. 2/- each allotted on October 17, 2022.<_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari- passu with the old equity shares of the Company<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
INE607V01028<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
50427236 to 75640852<_o3a_p>
*Please note that 58,551 bonus equity shares out of 2,52,13,617 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:38 UTC.