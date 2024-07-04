|Notice No.
|20240704-39
|Notice Date
|04 Jul 2024
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Listing of Bonus equity shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
|Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (Scrip Code - 500104) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Friday, July 5, 2024.
<_o3a_p>
Security Details<_o3a_p>
70,92,74,172 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted on June 25, 2024. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
ISIN<_o3a_p>
INE094A01015<_o3a_p>
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
1524525376 to 2233799547<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 12:53:06 UTC.