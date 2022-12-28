BSE : Listing of Bonus equity shares of ZIM Laboratories Limited

Notice No. 20221228-31 Notice Date 28 Dec 2022 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Bonus equity shares of ZIM Laboratories Limited Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of ZIM Laboratories Limited (Scrip Code - 541400) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, December 29, 2022.



Security Details<_o3a_p> *3,24,83,876 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted on December 23, 2022. <_o3a_p> These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE518E01015<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> 16251839 to 48735714<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>*Please note that 20,63,152 bonus equity shares out of 3,24,83,876 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>

