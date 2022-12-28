BSE : Listing of Bonus equity shares of ZIM Laboratories Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221228-31
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
28 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Bonus equity shares of ZIM Laboratories Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of ZIM Laboratories Limited (Scrip Code - 541400) are listed and permitted to trade on the Exchange with effect from Thursday, December 29, 2022.
|
Security Details<_o3a_p>
|
*3,24,83,876 Bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted on December 23, 2022. <_o3a_p>
These shares are ranking pari-passu with the old equity shares of the company.<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE518E01015<_o3a_p>
|
Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>
|
16251839 to 48735714<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>*Please note that 20,63,152 bonus equity shares out of 3,24,83,876 bonus equity shares are issued in physical form.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Sd/-<_o3a_p>
Sabah Vaze<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.