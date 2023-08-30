Notice No. 20230830-5 Notice Date 30 Aug 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Aeroflex Industries Limited<_o3a_p> 543972<_o3a_p> AEROFLEX<_o3a_p> INE024001021<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023