|Notice No.
|20230830-5
|Notice Date
|30 Aug 2023
|Category
|Company related
|Segment
|Equity
|Subject
|Listing of Equity Shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited
|Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
Symbol<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
Aeroflex Industries Limited<_o3a_p>
543972<_o3a_p>
AEROFLEX<_o3a_p>
INE024001021<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Deputy General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 05:51:10 UTC.