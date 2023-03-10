Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:08 2023-03-10 am EST
449.70 INR   -1.74%
BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd.

03/10/2023 | 08:35am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230310-78 Notice Date 10 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd.
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned securities of B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd. (Scrip Code: 531647) are listed on the Exchange with effect from Tuesday, March 14, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd<_o3a_p>

Registered Office<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

H. No.-54, G/F New Rajdhani Enclave Near MCD Park, , New Delhi, Delhi, 110092<_o3a_p>

Securities<_o3a_p>

New Equity Shares on Reduction: -<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

51,81,200 fully paid up equity shares of Rs.1/- each.<_o3a_p>

Distinctive numbers<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

1 to 5181200<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

531647<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

XT<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value & Paid up value<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

Rs.1/- each fully paid up<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

BJDUP<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

B J DUPLEX B<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

:<_o3a_p>

INE265C01025 <_o3a_p>

Trading members may note that the trading in the equity shares of the aforesaid Company; B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd. is currently suspended. Thus the trading in the aforesaid equity shares would commence on revocation of suspension in the scrip.<_o3a_p>

1. The brief particulars of the Scheme of Reduction in Capital are as mentioned below:<_o3a_p>

a) The Scheme of Reduction of Capital of the Company was approved by High Court of Delhi, vide order dated August 29, 2016.<_o3a_p>b) The paid-up share capital of B. J. Duplex Boards Ltd. shall be reduced from Rs. 5,18,12,000/- divided into 51,81,200 equity shares of Rs. 10/- to Rs. 51,81,200/- divided into 51,81,200 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.<_o3a_p>c) As per Exchange Notice No. 20170504-20 dated May 04, 2017, the company had fixed May 12, 2017 as record date for giving effect to the reduction of share capital.<_o3a_p>

2. Trading members of the Exchange may also note that in respect of shares held in Physical form, the Company will not issue new certificates. The old certificates shall stand cancelled.<_o3a_p>

3. Trading members of the Exchange are informed that the Equity Share certificates in Physicalform bearing the under mentioned distinctive numbers of the company as stated alongside shall be good/bad delivery in the market.<_o3a_p>

Sr. No.<_o3a_p>

Name of the company appearing on the share certificate<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Numbers<_o3a_p>

Date of Issue<_o3a_p>

Good/Bad <_o3a_p>

Delivery<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd<_o3a_p>

1-51,81,200 <_o3a_p>

(Face Value = Rs.10/-each)<_o3a_p>

Before Record date<_o3a_p>

Bad<_o3a_p>

2<_o3a_p>

B.J.Duplex Boards Ltd<_o3a_p>

1-51,81,200<_o3a_p>

(Face Value = Re 1/-each)<_o3a_p>

After Record date<_o3a_p>

Good<_o3a_p>

Hence, trading members should take due care and abundant caution while dealing/receiving/delivering these shares of the company from/to the market.<_o3a_p>

Prasad Bhide<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 13:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
