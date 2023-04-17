BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited

Notice No. 20230417-15 Notice Date 17 Apr 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited Attachments Annexure I Shareholding Pattern.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the equity shares of BEML Land Assets Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to note that the above security will be a part of special pre-open session for IPO and Other category of scrip's as per SEBI circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 & CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012.<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips. For any clarification on SPOS, the trading members may please contact the Helpdesk on 022-6136 3100 / 6136 3171.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p> BEML Land Assets Limited <_o3a_p> Registered Office<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> BEML Soudha 23/1, 4th Main Rd, Sampangi Rama Nagara, Bengaluru - 560027, Karnataka, India <_o3a_p> Telephone: 080-22963142 / 22963211<_o3a_p> E-mail ID: cs@blal.in<_o3a_p> Website: www.blal.in<_o3a_p> Company Secretary & Compliance Officer<_o3a_p> Ms. Soumya Mahajan<_o3a_p> Tel: 080-22963142 / 22963211<_o3a_p> Email ID: cs@blal.in<_o3a_p> Securities<_o3a_p> 4,16,44,500 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement<_o3a_p> Distinctive numbers<_o3a_p> 1 to 41644500<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543898<_o3a_p> Group<_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Face Value & Paid up value<_o3a_p> Rs. 10/- each fully paid<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> BLAL<_o3a_p> Abbreviated name on BOLT <_o3a_p> BLAL<_o3a_p> ISIN No. <_o3a_p> INE0N7W01012<_o3a_p> Lock-in<_o3a_p> Quantity<_o3a_p> Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p> Lock in Upto<_o3a_p> Not Applicable<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. The brief particulars of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement are as mentioned below:<_o3a_p>

a) The Scheme of Arrangement of the Company was approved by the Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA) vide Order dated 28.07.2022<_o3a_p>

b) Appointed Date: 25.08.2022<_o3a_p>

c) Effective date: 25.08.2022<_o3a_p>

d) Date of Allotment: 16.09.2022

e) Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between BEML Limited (Demerged Company) and BEML Land Assets Limited (Resulting Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, sanctioned by the Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA); whereby upon coming into effect of the scheme and in consideration of; <_o3a_p>

For the transfer and vesting of the Identified Surplus/Non-Core Assets of BEML Limited into BEML Land Assets Limited; BEML Land Assets Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of BEML Limited in the following proportion:<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each of BEML Land Assets Limited shall be issued and allotted for every 1 (One) Fully Paid- Up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held in BEML Limited"<_o3a_p>

Prior to the Scheme, the paid-up Equity Capital of BEML Land Assets Limited was Rs. 1,00,000/- consisting of 1,00,000 equity shares of Face Value of Rs.1/- each and the same shall stand cancelled upon the scheme coming effect.<_o3a_p>

The issued, subscribed and paid-up equity capital of BEML Land Assets Limited post arrangement is Rs. 41,64,45,000/- consisting of 4,16,44,500 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid.<_o3a_p>

2. As per Exchange Notice No 20220902-44 dated 02.09.2022, BEML Limited had fixed Record date as 09.09.2022 for giving effect to the Scheme of Arrangement.<_o3a_p>

3. The Information Memorandum containing all the information about the company can be viewed at https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/soa.aspx<_o3a_p>

4. The name and address of the registrar and share transfer agent of the company is as mentioned below: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

KFIN Technologies Limited <_o3a_p>

Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32, <_o3a_p>

Financial District, Nanakramguda, <_o3a_p>

Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi,<_o3a_p>

Telangana - 500032, India <_o3a_p>

Contact Person: Mr. Nagesh Govu<_o3a_p>

Contact Number : +9140-67162222 /79611000<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 40 23431551<_o3a_p>

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

Website: www.kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

5. The shareholding pattern of the company post Scheme of Arrangement is enclosed as Annexure-I.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>