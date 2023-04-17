Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:28:45 2023-04-17 am EDT
460.90 INR   +0.36%
05:37aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR BASKET REPO & SPECIAL REPO SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.05.2023 to 31.05.2023
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR CORPORATE DEBT SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.05.2023 to 31.05.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited

04/17/2023 | 05:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230417-15 Notice Date 17 Apr 2023
Category Company related Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited
Attachments Annexure I Shareholding Pattern.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the equity shares of BEML Land Assets Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members are requested to note that the above security will be a part of special pre-open session for IPO and Other category of scrip's as per SEBI circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/01/2012 & CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012.<_o3a_p>

For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchange's notice no. 20120216-29 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPO's & Relisted Scrips. For any clarification on SPOS, the trading members may please contact the Helpdesk on 022-6136 3100 / 6136 3171.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Name of the Company<_o3a_p>

BEML Land Assets Limited <_o3a_p>

Registered Office<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

BEML Soudha 23/1, 4th Main Rd, Sampangi Rama Nagara, Bengaluru - 560027, Karnataka, India <_o3a_p>

Telephone: 080-22963142 / 22963211<_o3a_p>

E-mail ID: cs@blal.in<_o3a_p>

Website: www.blal.in<_o3a_p>

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer<_o3a_p>

Ms. Soumya Mahajan<_o3a_p>

Tel: 080-22963142 / 22963211<_o3a_p>

Email ID: cs@blal.in<_o3a_p>

Securities<_o3a_p>

4,16,44,500 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each allotted pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement<_o3a_p>

Distinctive numbers<_o3a_p>

1 to 41644500<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543898<_o3a_p>

Group<_o3a_p>

T<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value & Paid up value<_o3a_p>

Rs. 10/- each fully paid<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

BLAL<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated name on BOLT <_o3a_p>

BLAL<_o3a_p>

ISIN No. <_o3a_p>

INE0N7W01012<_o3a_p>

Lock-in<_o3a_p>

Quantity<_o3a_p>

Dist. Nos.<_o3a_p>

Lock in Upto<_o3a_p>

Not Applicable<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. The brief particulars of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement are as mentioned below:<_o3a_p>

a) The Scheme of Arrangement of the Company was approved by the Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA) vide Order dated 28.07.2022<_o3a_p>

b) Appointed Date: 25.08.2022<_o3a_p>

c) Effective date: 25.08.2022<_o3a_p>

d) Date of Allotment: 16.09.2022

e) Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between BEML Limited (Demerged Company) and BEML Land Assets Limited (Resulting Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, sanctioned by the Ministry of Corporate affairs (MCA); whereby upon coming into effect of the scheme and in consideration of; <_o3a_p>

For the transfer and vesting of the Identified Surplus/Non-Core Assets of BEML Limited into BEML Land Assets Limited; BEML Land Assets Limited shall issue and allot Equity Shares to the shareholders of BEML Limited in the following proportion:<_o3a_p>

"1 (One) Fully Paid-Up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each of BEML Land Assets Limited shall be issued and allotted for every 1 (One) Fully Paid- Up Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held in BEML Limited"<_o3a_p>

Prior to the Scheme, the paid-up Equity Capital of BEML Land Assets Limited was Rs. 1,00,000/- consisting of 1,00,000 equity shares of Face Value of Rs.1/- each and the same shall stand cancelled upon the scheme coming effect.<_o3a_p>

The issued, subscribed and paid-up equity capital of BEML Land Assets Limited post arrangement is Rs. 41,64,45,000/- consisting of 4,16,44,500 equity shares of face Value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid.<_o3a_p>

2. As per Exchange Notice No 20220902-44 dated 02.09.2022, BEML Limited had fixed Record date as 09.09.2022 for giving effect to the Scheme of Arrangement.<_o3a_p>

3. The Information Memorandum containing all the information about the company can be viewed at https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/soa.aspx<_o3a_p>

4. The name and address of the registrar and share transfer agent of the company is as mentioned below: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

KFIN Technologies Limited <_o3a_p>

Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32, <_o3a_p>

Financial District, Nanakramguda, <_o3a_p>

Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddi,<_o3a_p>

Telangana - 500032, India <_o3a_p>

Contact Person: Mr. Nagesh Govu<_o3a_p>

Contact Number : +9140-67162222 /79611000<_o3a_p>

Fax: +91 40 23431551<_o3a_p>

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

Website: www.kfintech.com<_o3a_p>

5. The shareholding pattern of the company post Scheme of Arrangement is enclosed as Annexure-I.<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 09:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:37aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of BEML Land Assets Limited
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR BASKET REPO & SPECIAL REPO SEGMENT FOR THE PERI..
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR CORPORATE DEBT SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.0..
PU
02:17aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR CASH SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.05.2023 TO ..
PU
01:47aDiscontinuance Of Buyback Of The Sha : 533229)
PU
04/16Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for NATURITE AGRO PRODUCTS LTD- L..
PU
04/15Bse : Merger & scheme name change of ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE TAX PLAN on BSE StAR MF platfor..
PU
04/14Bse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for Naturite ..
PU
04/13Bse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contracts in the security MUTHOOT FINANCE LTD in E..
PU
04/13Bse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,4x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 62 211 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
EV / Sales 2024 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 459,25 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.72%759
CME GROUP INC.13.27%68 524
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.73%14 682
ASX LIMITED3.53%9 139
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.10.57%8 186
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-9.61%5 234
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer