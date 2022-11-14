Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2022-11-14 am EST
592.75 INR   +3.56%
04:22aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited
PU
03:32aBse : Demat Auction - 153/653
PU
02:42aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited

11/14/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221114-9 Notice Date 14 Nov 2022
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Bikaji Foods International Limited<_o3a_p>

543653<_o3a_p>

BIKAJI<_o3a_p>

INE00E101023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Monday, November 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
04:22aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited
PU
03:32aBse : Demat Auction - 153/653
PU
02:42aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
PU
11/13Bse : Change in Group of Equity Shares of DAPS Advertising Limited
PU
11/11Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on November..
PU
11/11Bse : Public Issue of Keystone Realtors Limited-Allocation to Anchor Investors
PU
11/11Bse : Handling of Clients' Securities by Trading Members (TM) / Clearing Members (CM)
PU
11/11Bse : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limite..
PU
11/11Bonus Issue Of Motherson Sumi Wiring : 543498)
PU
11/11Resolution Plan -reduction Of Share : 532694)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 77 539 M 962 M 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 572,40 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.49%962
CME GROUP INC.-23.73%62 683
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.03%12 283
ASX LIMITED-23.28%9 229
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.72%7 662
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY50.08%6 024