BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited

Notice No. 20221114-9 Notice Date 14 Nov 2022 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Bikaji Foods International Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Bikaji Foods International Limited<_o3a_p> 543653<_o3a_p> BIKAJI<_o3a_p> INE00E101023<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Monday, November 14, 2022<_o3a_p>