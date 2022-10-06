BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Cargosol Logistics Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221006-14
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
06 Oct 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Company related
|
|
Segment
|
|
SME
|
|
Subject
|
|
Listing of Equity Shares of Cargosol Logistics Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Cargosol Logistics Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
<_o3a_p>
|
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
|
Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
|
Cargosol Logistics Limited<_o3a_p>
|
543621<_o3a_p>
|
CARGOSOL<_o3a_p>
|
INE0KZM01011<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>
Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 10:31:06 UTC.