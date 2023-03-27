Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:28:32 2023-03-27 am EDT
412.45 INR   -3.06%
BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Command Polymers Limited

03/27/2023 | 06:28am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230327-14 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Command Polymers Limited
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Command Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

Command Polymers Limited<_o3a_p>

543843<_o3a_p>

COMMAND<_o3a_p>

INE0LKQ01012<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
