BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Command Polymers Limited

Notice No. 20230327-14 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Command Polymers Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Command Polymers Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Command Polymers Limited<_o3a_p> 543843<_o3a_p> COMMAND<_o3a_p> INE0LKQ01012<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023<_o3a_p>