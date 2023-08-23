Notice No. 20230823-13 Notice Date 23 Aug 2023 Category Company related Segment Equity Subject Listing of Equity Shares of D.P. Wires Limited Attachments Annexure III.pdf ; Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, August 28, 2023theequity shares of D.P. Wires Limited are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Securities<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> D.P. Wires Limited 1,35,68,000Equity<_o3a_p> shares of Rs. 10/- (Face value) each<_o3a_p> fully paid-up.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Distinctive numbers:<_o3a_p> 1 to 13568000<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> One Share<_o3a_p> 543962<_o3a_p> Registered Office Address:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Abbreviated Name on BOLT Plus System<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT Plus System<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 16-18A Industrial Estate, Ratlam 457001<_o3a_p> Madhya Pradesh<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Phone: +91-07412261130<_o3a_p> 8878931861<_o3a_p> Website:www.dpwires.co.in<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Email ID for Investor Grievances:<_o3a_p> investors@dpwires.co.in<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> DPWIRES<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> DPWIRES<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> INE864X01013<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialised form. Trades effected in this scrip will be in unit market lot (i.e. one share).

2. The Equity shares of the Company are listed on National Stock Exchange Limited.

3. The Trading Members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Pre-open Session on Monday, August 28, 2023.

4. The audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter-ended June 30, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure- I.

5. A copy of the Shareholding Pattern as on June 30, 2023, as submitted by the company, is enclosed as Annexure II.

6. Copy of Annual Report for the Year ended 2021-22 is enclosed as Annexure III.

7.The Company Profile containing all the information about the company can be viewed atwww.bseindia.com/corporates/direct_list.aspx?expandable=1<_o3a_p>

8. The Company's financial year ending is March 31.

9. The address of the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company is given below:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bigshare Services Private Limited<_o3a_p>

Office No S6-2, 6th floor Pinnacle Business Park,<_o3a_p>

Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road,<_o3a_p>

Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400093<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.: (022) 62638200<_o3a_p>

Fax: (022) 62638299<_o3a_p>

Website:www.bigshareonline.com<_o3a_p>

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case Trading Members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this Notice, they may please contact any of the following:

A) At the company :<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Ms. Krutika Maheshwari<_o3a_p> ( Company Secretary & Compliance Officer )<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Mobile No.:-+ 91 8889699975<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Registered Office Address:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 16-18A Industrial Estate, <_o3a_p> Ratlam 457001<_o3a_p> Madhya Pradesh<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Phone: +91-07412261130<_o3a_p> 8878931861<_o3a_p> Website:www.dpwires.co.in<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Email ID for Investor Grievances:<_o3a_p> investors@dpwires.co.in<_o3a_p> B) At the Exchange: <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Ms.. Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p> Manager- Listing<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tel. No.:+91-22-22728242<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

?<_o3a_p>

For BSE Ltd.,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Pranav Singh Bhuvana Sriram<_o3a_p>

Sr. Manager Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Wednesday, August 23, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Encl: a/a <_o3a_p>