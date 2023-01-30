BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230130-1
Notice Date
30 Jan 2023
Category
Company related
Segment
SME
Subject
Listing of Equity Shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED
Content
Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.
Name of the company
Scrip Code
Symbol
ISIN No.
DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED
543753
DHARNI
INE0M9Q01011
The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.
For and on behalf of BSE Limited
Rupal Khandelwal
Assistant General Manager
Date: Monday, January 30, 2023
