  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:27:27 2023-01-30 am EST
508.55 INR   -0.84%
12:14aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED
PU
01/27Bse : Filing of announcements in XBRL format on BSE listing centre
PU
01/27Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for eClerx Services Limited
PU
BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED

01/30/2023 | 12:14am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230130-1 Notice Date 30 Jan 2023
Category Company related Segment SME
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED
Content

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

DHARNI CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED<_o3a_p>

543753<_o3a_p>

DHARNI<_o3a_p>

INE0M9Q01011<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 05:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
