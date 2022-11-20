Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-18 am EST
567.15 INR   -0.91%
07:49aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited
PU
03:49aBse : Processing of Demat redemption orders dated November 18, 2022, involving CDSL depository.
PU
11/19Bse : Settlements for Sunday November – 20/11/2022
PU
BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited

11/20/2022 | 07:49am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221120-3 Notice Date 20 Nov 2022
Category Compliance Segment Equity
Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited
Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limitedshall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Name of the company<_o3a_p>

Five-Star Business Finance Limited<_o3a_p>

Registered Office: <_o3a_p>

New No. 27, Old No. 4, Taylor's Road, Kilpauk, Chennai 600 010, Tamil Nadu, India<_o3a_p>

Tel: +91 44 4610 6260<_o3a_p>

Email: cs@fivestargroup.in <_o3a_p>

Website:www.fivestargroup.in <_o3a_p>

No. of Securities<_o3a_p>

29,13,66,120 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up<_o3a_p>

Distinctive Number range<_o3a_p>

1 To 291366120<_o3a_p>

Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

FIVESTAR<_o3a_p>

Abbreviated Name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>

FIVESTAR<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

543663<_o3a_p>

ISIN No.<_o3a_p>

INE128S01021<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Issue Price for the current public issue <_o3a_p>

Rs. 474/- per share (Face Value of Rs. 1/- and premium of Rs. 473/-) <_o3a_p>

Date of Allotment in the public issue<_o3a_p>

November 17, 2022<_o3a_p>

Pari Pasu<_o3a_p>

Yes<_o3a_p>

Financial Year<_o3a_p>

Mar-31<_o3a_p>

Lock in detail<_o3a_p>

As per Annexure I<_o3a_p>

Shareholding Pattern<_o3a_p>

As per Annexure II<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

a) Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialised form.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

b) Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, November 21, 2022. For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchanges notice no. 20120216-29 dated February 16, 2012 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPOs & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

c) The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in physical form, the respective share certificates have been enfaced with their non-transferability. The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository's records.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

e) The Registrar to the issue as mentioned in the prospectus is given below<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>

(Formerly known as KFin Technologies Private Limited)<_o3a_p>

Address: Selenium, Tower B, Plot No. 31 and 32 <_o3a_p>

Financial District Nanakramguda, Serilingampally <_o3a_p>

Hyderabad, Rangareddi 500 032 Telangana, India<_o3a_p>

Tel: +91 40 6716 2222<_o3a_p>

E-mail:fsbfl.ipo@kfintech.com <_o3a_p>

Website:www.kfintech.com <_o3a_p>

Investor grievance e-mail: einward.ris@kfintech.com <_o3a_p>

Contact person: M Murali Krishna<_o3a_p>

SEBI Registration Number: INR000000221<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

f) In case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this notice, they may please contact any of the following:<_o3a_p>

a) At the company:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Shalini Baskaran<_o3a_p>

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer<_o3a_p>

Address:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New No. 27, Old No. 4, Taylor's Road, Kilpauk, Chennai 600 010, Tamil Nadu, India<_o3a_p>

Tel: +91 44 4610 6260<_o3a_p>

Email: cs@fivestargroup.in <_o3a_p>

Website:www.fivestargroup.in<_o3a_p>

b) At the Exchange:<_o3a_p>

Mr. Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p>

Associate Manager<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Tel.: (91) 022 2272 8915<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 20,2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 12:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
