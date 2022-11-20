BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective fromMonday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares ofFive-Star Business Finance Limitedshall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities.
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
Name of the company<_o3a_p>
Five-Star Business Finance Limited<_o3a_p>
Registered Office:<_o3a_p>
New No. 27, Old No. 4, Taylor's Road, Kilpauk, Chennai 600 010, Tamil Nadu, India<_o3a_p>
29,13,66,120 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up<_o3a_p>
Distinctive Number range<_o3a_p>
1 To 291366120<_o3a_p>
Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p>
FIVESTAR<_o3a_p>
Abbreviated Name on BOLT System<_o3a_p>
FIVESTAR<_o3a_p>
Scrip Code<_o3a_p>
543663<_o3a_p>
ISIN No.<_o3a_p>
INE128S01021<_o3a_p>
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
1<_o3a_p>
Issue Price for the current public issue<_o3a_p>
Rs. 474/- per share (Face Value of Rs. 1/- and premium of Rs. 473/-)<_o3a_p>
Date of Allotment in the public issue<_o3a_p>
November 17, 2022<_o3a_p>
Pari Pasu<_o3a_p>
Yes<_o3a_p>
Financial Year<_o3a_p>
Mar-31<_o3a_p>
Lock in detail<_o3a_p>
As per Annexure I<_o3a_p>
Shareholding Pattern<_o3a_p>
As per Annexure II<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
a) Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialised form.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
b) Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, November 21, 2022. For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchanges notice no. 20120216-29 dated February 16, 2012 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPOs & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
c) The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in physical form, the respective share certificates have been enfaced with their non-transferability. The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository's records.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>
e) The Registrar to the issue as mentioned in the prospectus is given below<_o3a_p>
KFin Technologies Limited<_o3a_p>
(Formerly known as KFin Technologies Private Limited)<_o3a_p>
Address: Selenium, Tower B, Plot No. 31 and 32<_o3a_p>
Financial District Nanakramguda, Serilingampally<_o3a_p>