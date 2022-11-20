BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited

Notice No. 20221120-3 Notice Date 20 Nov 2022 Category Compliance Segment Equity Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited Attachments Annexure II.pdf ; Annexure I.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limitedshall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities.

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Limited<_o3a_p> Registered Office: <_o3a_p> New No. 27, Old No. 4, Taylor's Road, Kilpauk, Chennai 600 010, Tamil Nadu, India<_o3a_p> Tel: +91 44 4610 6260<_o3a_p> Email: cs@fivestargroup.in <_o3a_p> Website:www.fivestargroup.in <_o3a_p> No. of Securities<_o3a_p> 29,13,66,120 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each fully paid up<_o3a_p> Distinctive Number range<_o3a_p> 1 To 291366120<_o3a_p> Scrip ID on BOLT System<_o3a_p> FIVESTAR<_o3a_p> Abbreviated Name on BOLT System<_o3a_p> FIVESTAR<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 543663<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> INE128S01021<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Issue Price for the current public issue <_o3a_p> Rs. 474/- per share (Face Value of Rs. 1/- and premium of Rs. 473/-) <_o3a_p> Date of Allotment in the public issue<_o3a_p> November 17, 2022<_o3a_p> Pari Pasu<_o3a_p> Yes<_o3a_p> Financial Year<_o3a_p> Mar-31<_o3a_p> Lock in detail<_o3a_p> As per Annexure I<_o3a_p> Shareholding Pattern<_o3a_p> As per Annexure II<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

a) Trading Members may note that as per the guidelines issued by SEBI dated 16th February, 2000, securities of the company will only be traded in Dematerialised form.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

b) Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, November 21, 2022. For further information on SPOS, the trading members are requested to refer to the Exchanges notice no. 20120216-29 dated February 16, 2012 on Enabling Special Pre-open Session for IPOs & Relisted Scrips.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

c) The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in physical form, the respective share certificates have been enfaced with their non-transferability. The company has informed the Exchange that in respect of shares in demat form, necessary corporate action has been executed to have the lock-in period marked in the depository's records.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

e) The Registrar to the issue as mentioned in the prospectus is given below<_o3a_p>

KFin Technologies Limited<_o3a_p> (Formerly known as KFin Technologies Private Limited)<_o3a_p> Address: Selenium, Tower B, Plot No. 31 and 32 <_o3a_p> Financial District Nanakramguda, Serilingampally <_o3a_p> Hyderabad, Rangareddi 500 032 Telangana, India<_o3a_p> Tel: +91 40 6716 2222<_o3a_p> E-mail:fsbfl.ipo@kfintech.com <_o3a_p> Website:www.kfintech.com <_o3a_p> Investor grievance e-mail: einward.ris@kfintech.com <_o3a_p> Contact person: M Murali Krishna<_o3a_p> SEBI Registration Number: INR000000221<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

f) In case members require any clarifications on the subject matter of this notice, they may please contact any of the following:<_o3a_p>

a) At the company:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Shalini Baskaran<_o3a_p> Company Secretary and Compliance Officer<_o3a_p> Address:<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> New No. 27, Old No. 4, Taylor's Road, Kilpauk, Chennai 600 010, Tamil Nadu, India<_o3a_p> Tel: +91 44 4610 6260<_o3a_p> Email: cs@fivestargroup.in <_o3a_p> Website:www.fivestargroup.in<_o3a_p> b) At the Exchange:<_o3a_p> Mr. Raghavendra Bhat<_o3a_p> Associate Manager<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Tel.: (91) 022 2272 8915<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Rupal Khandelwal<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

November 20,2022<_o3a_p>